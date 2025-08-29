Is BuildABear Workshop (BBW) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Build-A-Bear (BBW) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Build-A-Bear is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 202 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Build-A-Bear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBW's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BBW has returned 45.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 8.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Build-A-Bear is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY). The stock has returned 17.4% year-to-date.

For J. Sainsbury PLC, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Build-A-Bear belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.2% so far this year, so BBW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, J. Sainsbury PLC belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #170. The industry has moved +6.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Build-A-Bear and J. Sainsbury PLC as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.