Build Wealth in Your 20s: A Young Investor's Guide to Investing

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article should ever be considered advice, research or an invitation to buy or sell securities. I am not a financial advisor.

Upon graduation, we all know that “the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.”

However, with only 14 states requiring personal finance education before graduation, most of us have no idea where to begin when it comes to investing.

The good news is that investing and building wealth can be boiled down to some basic principles.

The even better news is that your 20s are the best time to start investing and building wealth.

As a result, the goal of this guide is to break down the basics of investing so that we can begin investing with confidence.

How to Start Investing in Your 20s

Before we start investing, it’s a good idea to have a fully funded emergency fund.

Emergency funds are comprised of liquid assets (i.e., cash, certificates of deposit, etc.) that can quickly be converted into cash in the case of an emergency. A common baseline for emergency funds is having enough easily accessible cash in order to cover 3-6 months of living expenses.

Once we have a properly-funded emergency fund, we can move on to investing!

Step 0 – Understanding Compound Interest

When it comes to investing in our 20’s, compound interest is the most powerful tool that we have as investors.

In a nutshell, compound interest is the interest that we earn on previously earned interest. The power of compound interest lies in the time it has to exponentially accumulate over time.

Therefore, by investing earlier in our lives, we have a longer horizon for our investments to experience this compounding growth.

With that being said, let’s visualize what compound interest looks like using the following assumptions:

Note: The only difference between each individual is the age at which they start investing.

With our assumptions defined, let’s now take a look at the hypothetical growth of each portfolio:

There is a lot to unpack here.

Let’s start off by looking at the below table showing the % composition of each individual’s final portfolio (pure savings vs interest):

Despite all four individual saving less than $300K over their investing careers, each individuals’ portfolio surpassed over $1M in assets. That is the power of compound interest.

Furthermore, when looking at the ending balance for each individual:

Individual A (Age 20) had a 62% larger portfolio than Individual B (Age 25)

Individual A (Age 20) had a 335% larger portfolio than Individual D (Age 35)

Individual B (Age 25) had a 63% larger portfolio than Individual C (Age 30)

Individual B (Age 25) had a 168% larger portfolio than Individual D (Age 35)

As we can see, there is a clear advantage to investing as early as possible.

Therefore, young investors should maximize their savings rate as much as possible in order to take advantage of this quite literal ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity.

Step 1 - Define Your Investment Goals

Now that we have an understanding of compound interest, our first true step in investing is defining our investment goals.

In other words, what do we want our money to do for us?

This is a critical part of the investing process because we are creating structure and assigning purpose to the money that we will be investing. Instead of saving without a clear sense of direction, we are defining our own personal financial roadmap in order to meet our specific financial goals.

The most effective way in order to do this is by methodically breaking our goals down using the SMART methodology (Smart, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-Bound).

By methodically breaking down our financial goals, we can begin developing a clear path to success.

Some examples of SMART investment goals include:

Maxing out contributions to our Health Savings Account over the next year

Achieving financial independence by age 50 with a portfolio of $1,000,000

Saving $30,000 over the next 10 years for a down payment on a house

By clearly defining our short, medium & long-term investing goals, we can begin optimizing our financial decision-making in support of these goals. These decisions include understanding which investment accounts we will be using, how much to save in each account, what specific investments we will be making, etc.

Step 2 - Investing vs Paying Debt

A common question among investors in their 20’s is “Should I invest or pay down my debts?”

While both investing and paying debt can increase our net worth, the answer is often “it depends.”

Let me explain.

From an investing perspective, we may or may not earn a return on our money. With low-risk investments such as treasury bonds or savings accounts, we may have a guaranteed but sub-optimal return. On the other hand, investments such as stocks or mutual funds may have greater long-term returns on average, but this historical performance is not a guarantee of future returns.

However, paying down any debt always has a direct return on investment. If a credit card is charging us 20% interest every month, then paying off that debt would result in an instant 20% return on our money.

As a result, according to the time value of money, it may be more prudent to pay off high interest debt rather than invest in stocks or bonds. That is because the probability of finding an investment that can earn +20% month-over-month is extremely low and likely not worth the effort and/or stress.

By the same token, it makes more mathematical sense to invest vs pay down low interest debts.

As an example, let’s assume we have student loans at an interest rate of 5% / month while I Bonds are paying 6.89% / month. All else being equal, investing in I Bonds would give us a 1.89% greater return on our money vs paying down the student loans.

With that being said, we need to evaluate our own specific situations in order to understand how we can maximize every dollar’s earning potential as well as stay in alignment with our investing goals.

For a more detailed guide on investing optimization, check out our guide how to optimize your investing strategy.

Step 3 - Choose Investments Matching Your Risk Tolerance

The truth is that all investing involves some degree of risk.

As a result, it’s our job to understand how much risk we are personally comfortable with. At that point, we can begin developing an investing strategy centered around our individual risk tolerance.

With that being said, below are some common types of investments and where they fall on the risk continuum:

When deciding which investments to include in our investment portfolio, we need to consider the investment goals that we’ve set for ourselves.

Generally speaking, investment goals with longer horizons (i.e., saving for retirement, etc.) can have more aggressive portfolios composed of higher risk assets (i.e., individual stocks & high-yield bonds).

That is because over the long term, there is plenty of time for investments to recover and grow. For reference, the average long-term stock market return is around 10%.

On the other hand, investment goals with shorter horizons (i.e., saving for a house down payment, etc.) should have less aggressive portfolios composed of lower risk assets (i.e., cash, treasury bonds). This is because there may not be enough time for our money to recover from short-term fluctuations in the market by the time that money is needed for our short-term goals.

Step 4 – Always be Aware of Investment Fees

There are usually costs associated with owning investments, whether that be in the form of expense ratios, 12B-1 fees, etc.

As a result, it is essential that we understand any and all fees associated with potential investments.

Madison Nestor Sharick, Certified Financial Planner & Writer @ MadiManagesMoney.com says: “Just like your money compounds over time, so do investment fees. What might be a small fee in isolation will add up over the years, especially when it's being charged on your growing account value. You can't predict what the market will return, but you can control how much you pay in investment fees.”

And these investment fees are passed on to us whether or not the investment makes a positive return. As a result, we should always prioritize understanding any potential investment’s fee structure.

To visualize how seemingly small fees can add up over time, let’s build a visualization with the following assumptions:

Note: The only difference between each individual is the annual investment fee.

With our assumptions defined, let’s now take a look at the hypothetical growth of each portfolio:

Despite Individual A & Individual B having identical rates of returns, time in the market & investing contributions, the 0.97% difference in investment fees resulted in Individual A having a $1.5M larger portfolio than Individual B.

At the end of the day, compound interest has the ability to be a double-edged sword. While it can result in exceptional compounded growth, it can also result in a smaller overall portfolio due to compounding fees.

Albert Einstein is quoted to have once said: “Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it… he who doesn’t…pays it”

Step 5 - Decide which Investment Accounts to Fund

There are different investment accounts available to us in order to optimize our investing.

In a nutshell, investment accounts are either tax-advantaged or non-tax-advantaged. As a result, let’s go over the most common types of investment accounts in each category.

Summary of Non-Tax Advantaged Accounts

Standard Brokerage Accounts are investment accounts where we can buy, sell and hold different types of investment assets.

These accounts do not have any special tax benefits such as lowering our taxable income.

However, taxable brokerage accounts have better short-term flexibility in the form of being able to withdraw money from these accounts at any time without penalty other than paying the applicable taxes, commissions, etc. Furthermore, there is no limit to how much money can be put into these accounts.

As a result, taxable brokerage accounts can be a great option for short-term investing goals.

Summary of Tax-Advantaged Accounts

Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) are tax-advantaged investment accounts specifically designed to save for retirement.

Similar to traditional brokerage accounts, IRAs also allow us to buy, sell and hold a variety of investments… except these accounts come with a nice tax break. The type of IRA that we decide to contribute to ultimately depends on when we want to experience the tax benefits.

With a Roth IRA, contributions are made with after-tax dollars that will then grow tax-free and not be taxed upon withdrawal.

On the other hand, contributions to a Traditional IRA are considered pre-tax and will lower our taxable income today but will NOT grow tax-free and therefore be taxed upon withdrawal.

As of 2023, the total contributions that can be made to either IRA is capped to $6,500 / year or $7,500 / year if we are age 50 or older.

Employer-Sponsored Plans are tax-advantaged investment accounts offered by an employer that are also specifically designed to save for retirement. The most common being 401(k) and 403(b) plans.

Similar to IRAs, there are also Roth/Traditional 401(k)s & 401(b)s.

A traditional or pre-tax contribution would lower our income today, but would require us to pay taxes on any investment gains upon withdrawal. A Roth contribution is made with money that has already been taxed, allowing that money and associated gains to grow tax-free.

A major benefit to employer-sponsored plans are when employers offer a contribution match. As an example, an employer may offer to match th­­­­­­­­e first 6% that their employees make to a 401(k). This is one of the very rare opportunities in personal finance to get “free money” because these matches represent direct returns on the money that we contribute.

As of 2023, the total contributions that can be made to either type of account is capped at $22,500 / year or $30,000 / year if we are age 50 or older.

Health Savings Accounts (HSA) are tax-advantaged investment accounts available to individuals who are enrolled in high deductible health plans (HDHP) that can be used to cover qualified medical expenses.

Unlike the Flexible Saving Account (FSA), any funds accumulated in an HSA do not need to be spent in the calendar year that they were saved; the balance is simply rolled into the next year. Furthermore, HSAs have the ability to invest in different assets like index or target-date funds.

HSAs are unique in the sense that they are triple-tax-advantaged, meaning that:

Initial contributions are not taxed

Investment growth is not taxed

Qualified withdrawals for healthcare spending are not taxed

HSAs are also attractive because they can also be used as an IRA. Starting at the age of 65, one can withdraw HSA funds for non-medical expenses. However, those disbursements would then be taxed at our regular tax rate.

In the event that we switch companies or stop using a HDHP, we will lose the ability to contribute additional funds to our HSA. However, we still would retain ownership of the funds within the account.

As of 2023, the total contributions that can be made to an HSA is capped to $3,850 / year for individuals or $7,750 / year for families.

Final Thoughts

Investing early and often is one of the most effective ways to build wealth and achieve our goals.

Even if our life plans change (and they will) – we should try and maximize the ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity of allowing our money to compound and grow for decades to come. It is significantly easier to start building wealth in our 20’s when time is working for us and not against us.

To quote a popular Chinese proverb:

“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is today.”

