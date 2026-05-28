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Build-A-Bear Workshop Sees FY26 Revenue Growth; Stock Down 5.3% - Update

May 28, 2026 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, brick-and-mortar retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) said it now expects total revenue for the full-year 2026 between $530 million and $550 million.

The Company said its guidance considers various factors, including tariffs, labor costs, changes in freight expense, and ongoing inflationary challenges. In Thursday's pre-market trading, BBW is trading on the NYSE at $35.78, down $2.00 or 5.29 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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