Build-A-Bear Workshop Sees FY26 Revenue Growth; Stock Down 5.3% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, brick-and-mortar retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) said it now expects total revenue for the full-year 2026 between $530 million and $550 million.

The Company said its guidance considers various factors, including tariffs, labor costs, changes in freight expense, and ongoing inflationary challenges. In Thursday's pre-market trading, BBW is trading on the NYSE at $35.78, down $2.00 or 5.29 percent.

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