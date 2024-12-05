Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $9.87 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $7.59 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $119.43 million from $107.56 million last year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $9.87 Mln. vs. $7.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.73 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $119.43 Mln vs. $107.56 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $489 - $495 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.