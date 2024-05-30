Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Profit Falls In Q1, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $11.46 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $14.61 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $114.73 million from $120.05 million last year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $11.46 Mln. vs. $14.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.82 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $114.73 Mln vs. $120.05 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.