Build-A-Bear Workshop To Buy Back Up To $100 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) announced that its board has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $100 million. The program authorizes the Company to repurchase shares through September 30, 2028.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the issued and outstanding common stock of the company. The dividend will be paid on October 10, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of September 26, 2024.

On August 30, 2022, Board of Directors authorized a $50 million stock repurchase program and as of September 11, 2024, the Company had utilized approximately $44 million of that amount to repurchase over 1.9 million shares at an average price of $23.05 per share. The Board of Directors terminated this program when it adopted the new stock purchase program.

