Build-A-Bear To Open Multi-Level Experiential Store In Orlando

(RTTNews) - Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Thursday announced plans to launch a new multi-level retail experience in Orlando, Florida, by the first half of 2026.

Construction is set to begin later this year as part of the company's ongoing expansion into high-traffic tourist and hospitality destinations.

Partnering with the design firm Chute Gerdeman, known for creating immersive retail spaces, Build-A-Bear aims to enhance its signature "make your own" teddy bear experience with interactive and personalized elements.

The new location will feature a striking facade on International Drive and be positioned within ICON Park, benefiting from heavy tourist foot traffic near major theme parks.

CEO Sharon Price John highlighted the store's potential as a major attraction for customers of all ages, including the growing market of teen and adult collectors, who now make up 40% of the company's sales.

ICON Park CEO Chris Jaskiewicz emphasized that this will be the largest experiential retail and entertainment concept at the venue, reinforcing Orlando's appeal as a prime retail destination.

BBW is currently trading at $36.73 or 3.46% higher on the NYSE.

