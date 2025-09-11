Build-A-Bear and CaliberCos have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 11, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares Build-A-Bear BBW as the Bull of the Day and CaliberCos CWD asthe Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Apple AAPL, Xiaomi XIACY and Alphabet GOOGL.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

The American Eagle Outfitter searnings report announced to the world that retail is back. This helped spark a frenzy on Wall Street across the whole industry. The knee-jerk reaction has a bunch of these stocks on the move, but it's important to find the ones with the strongest earnings trends. While stocks can pop on a dime, they can fizzle out just as quickly. One way to put the odds in your favor is by leaning on the Zacks Rank.

Today's Bull of the Day is a stock that's in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. It's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Build-A-Bear. As it turns out, stuffed animals aren't just for kids anymore, and Wall Street is starting to notice. Build-A-Bear is a name that has quietly transformed from a mall novelty into a multi-channel retail growth story.

BBW is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to a steady stream of upward earnings estimate revisions. Over the last 60 days, three analysts have raised forecasts for the current year while two have done so for next year. The bullish acts have increased our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $3.84 to $4.03 while next year's is up from $4.25 to $4.45.

This follows a string of earnings beats where the company has consistently outperformed expectations, proving it can deliver even when the broader retail space looks shaky. Last quarter's number came out at 94 cents, 40% better than expectations calling for just 67 cents.

The numbers tell the story: revenue growth remains solid as Build-A-Bear taps into e-commerce, licensing, and adult nostalgia, while margins have improved thanks to smarter inventory management and cost controls. Analysts now expect EPS growth north of 10% for next year. That's a remarkable feat for a company many left for dead in the age of Amazon.

From branded experiences to online customization and cross-promotions, Build-A-Bear has adapted. Instead of fading with the mall traffic, it has leaned into digital channels and pop-culture partnerships. That adaptability is why this stock continues to climb the Zacks ranks. With earnings trends moving higher and consumer engagement broadening beyond children, BBW is no longer just a teddy bear stock, it's a growth story in disguise.

The market is rocketing to all-time highs nearly every day. That doesn't mean this sugar high is going to last forever. We know what goes up must come down. One way to protect yourself when the tide turns is by sticking with stocks that have strong earnings trends and avoiding the ones with weaker trends.

Today's Bear of the Day is a stock that has seen earnings estimates come down even as the stock has jumped higher. I'm talking about Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) CaliberCos. CaliberCos might brand itself as the "Wealth Development Company." This small-cap alternative asset manager, focused on real estate development and private equity-style strategies, has struggled to gain traction since its debut. The problem isn't that Caliber doesn't have projects in the pipeline, it's that the public markets haven't seen enough scale, earnings consistency, or visibility to justify putting serious money to work here.

Right now, the name carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as earnings estimates have been drifting lower. Analysts have pulled back their forecasts, reflecting a tougher real estate environment marked by higher rates, tighter liquidity, and investor caution in commercial development. Combine that with Caliber's relatively tiny size and limited operating history as a public company, and you've got a recipe for volatility without much upside conviction.

Over the last sixty days, analysts cut their numbers for the current quarter, next quarter and the current year. The bearish sentiment has pushed down our Zacks Consensus Estimates from a loss of $3.81 on the year to a loss of $9.17. The good news though, is that analysts are still forecasting a move to profitability next year with a 50-cent Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Revenue trends have been choppy and profitability remains elusive, which is a problem when institutional investors are looking for steadier alternative managers like Blackstone or Brookfield to park their capital. Until Caliber can show sustained earnings growth, scale its asset base, and prove it belongs in the big leagues of alternatives, this stock looks more like dead money than a hidden gem.

Additional content:

Will Apple's New iPhone Rollout Bring the Stock Back Up?

Apple updated its iPhone product line with the new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The company also launched iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone (5.6 mm) ever.

iPhone 17 features the new Center Stage front camera for better selfies, 48MP Fusion Main camera with an optical-quality 2x Telephoto, and a new 48MP Fusion Ultra-Wide camera. The 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion is bigger and brighter. The new iPhone offers better scratch resistance due to the new Ceramic Shield 2 and is powered by the A19 chip for higher performance and longevity. iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are powered by A19 Pro and have enormous battery life.

The latest iPhone Air features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion up to 120Hz. The back of the iPhone Air is now protected with Ceramic Shield, and the front cover uses Ceramic Shield 2, delivering three times better scratch resistance. iPhone Air is the most power-efficient due to three Apple-designed A19 Pro, N1 (wireless networking chip), and C1X (cellular modem) chips.

The updated iPhone portfolio is expected to boost iPhone sales, which increased 13.5% year over year to $44.58 billion and accounted for 47.4% of third-quarter fiscal 2025 total sales.

Our model pegs fiscal 2025 iPhone sales to $208.76 billion, up 3.8% from 2024's reported figure of $201.18 billion.

Apple Faces Tough Competition in the Smartphone Space

AAPL is facing stiff competition from Chinese vendors, including Huawei, vivo, and Xiaomi. Samsung and Alphabet are major non-Chinese smartphone providers.

According to to IDC's second-quarter 2025 data, Samsung's shipments hit 58 million, up 7.9% year over year. In terms of market share, Samsung leads with a market share of 19.7%, while Apple trails with 15.7% and Xiaomi with 14.4%. Xiaomi shipped 42.5 million smartphones in the second quarter of 2025.

Alphabet is expanding its Pixel portfolio with the latest Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL devices, which are powered by the Google Tensor G5 chip and Alphabet's newest Gemini Nano model. These devices feature a refined camera bar and Pixelsnap for built-in Qi2 wireless charging. Alphabet launched Pixel 10 Pro Fold, its most durable foldable phone yet, and features a new gearless hinge, which is twice as durable as Pixel 9 Pro Fold's. Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also the first foldable with a built-in Qi2 charging feature.

AAPL's Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Apple shares have dropped 6.4% year to date, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector's return of 16.8%.

The AAPL stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/earnings of 30.09X compared with the broader sector's 28.27X. AAPL has a Value Score of F.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.35 per share, up a couple of cents over the past 30 days, suggesting 8.9% year-over-year growth.

Apple Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apple Inc. Quote

Apple currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

