Build Back Better Act Passes In The House—But Still Has A Long Way To Go

On Friday morning, the House of Representatives voted to pass the Build Back Better Act (BBB). All but one Democrat voted in favor of the package.

The vote marks a big step for lawmakers who have spent months quarreling over what is slated to be a massive investment in America’s social safety net.

As of now, the bill costs $1.7 trillion. Its price tag has fluctuated during debates after centrist Democrats fought to bring it down from its original price of $3.5 trillion.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released its full cost-estimate report on Thursday that spurred additional debate along party lines. The White House has insisted that the bill is fully paid for via increased taxes for the wealthiest Americans, but the CBO’s report found the bill would slightly raise the deficit over the next 10 years. The estimate didn’t include additional revenues that would be generated from additional IRS enforcement on tax evaders, which the White House argues makes the estimate too conservative.

Here’s what we know about the bill the House passed—and what’s next in the legislative process before it can become law.

What Did The House Approve?

While the House voted to pass this version of the bill, it’s important to note that it will likely change during Senate negotiations. The House version is paid for via a mix of taxes on the rich and businesses, including a 5% surtax on individuals making more than $10 million, a new corporate minimum tax of 15% and a 1% tax on stock buybacks, among others.

Here’s where things stand, as of now:

Extend the Child Tax Credit Expansion

The American Rescue Plan (you might know it as the last stimulus package that passed in March) greatly expanded the child tax credit—but only temporarily. The credit, which was boosted from $2,000 to $3,600 per child under age 6 ($3,000 per child ages 6-17), is being sent out in monthly payments to households who opt in.

Though Biden originally wanted to make the changes permanent, the BBB includes just a one-year extension of the expanded child tax credit.

The child tax credit payments have already made a notable impact on families. According to analyses of the direct payments, they’ve significantly reduced food scarcity and lifted 3 million children out of poverty as of August of this year.

Paid Family and Medical Leave

The pandemic exacerbated the country’s need for paid family and medical leave. Before lawmakers stepped in with temporary expansions, there was no pay protection for workers who had to take time off to care for children or sick loved ones. The BBB includes a provision to change that.

The bill provides four weeks (20 days) of paid family and medical leave. The leave program would replace earnings on a sliding scale, with the lowest-paid workers receiving a greater percentage of their income during their leave period than higher earners.

The BBB originally provided 12 weeks of paid leave, but the measure was hotly debated as Democrats in Congress narrowed in on an agreement on the size and scope of the package. At one point, paid family and medical leave was completely eliminated, before being added back in at this reduced level.

Lower Child Care Costs

Child care costs have become increasingly burdensome for families over the years, and the pandemic hasn’t helped alleviate them. According to the Center for American Progress, an independent nonpartisan policy institute, average monthly licensed child care costs range from $889 to over $1,300, depending on the child’s age and setting of the care. Child care providers are passing on increased operating costs for PPE and higher hourly wages for workers, leaving families struggling to keep up.

The BBB would also make preschool free for 3- and 4-year-olds and create an affordable child care program.

Lower Higher Education Costs

Rising education costs aren’t unique to the pandemic, but reining them in has long been a priority for Biden. Now, taking out student loan debt to obtain a degree is the norm—but it’s significantly impairing young people’s progress toward significant life milestones, such as starting a family or buying a home.

The BBB would increase the maximum Pell Grant award by $550, for a total of just over $7,000 per academic year. Pell Grants, which don’t need to be repaid, are awarded to students who show the greatest financial need to attend college.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs) would receive about $9 billion in investment to subsidize tuition for students coming from lower-wage families.

The BBB originally included two years of free community college, but it got nixed during negotiations.

Improve Medical Access and Care

The BBB has multiple medical provisions that would increase access to health care and lower its costs for Americans, especially the elderly.

Currently, more than two million people with incomes below the poverty line could qualify for Medicaid, but their states didn’t adopt the ACA’s Medicaid expansion, leaving these people in what’s referred to as the Medicaid coverage gap. The BBB act would close this gap by providing premium tax credits to them through 2025. It also extends Affordable Care Act premium tax credits, established in the American Rescue Plan, through 2025.

In addition, the BBB includes a provision to implement a $35 monthly cap on insulin expenses and allows Medicare to negotiate drug prices directly with manufacturers, including for Part D and Part B drugs. Out-of-pocket prescription drug spending for seniors will be capped at $2,000 per year, and a hearing aid benefit will be established for Medicaid recipients.

What’s Next for the Build Back Better Act?

The Build Back Better Act may have been voted on and approved by the House, but it’s got a long way to go before it becomes law—and it will look vastly different when it does.

Since lawmakers are aiming to pass the bill via the reconciliation process, which allows for approval without bipartisan support, every Senate Democrat will need to vote in favor of the bill—with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaker—for it to be passed to Biden to be signed into law.

But according to PunchBowl News, getting that accomplished could take weeks—or even months—as senators revise the legislation to meet their needs.

Multiple senators have already expressed their gripes about things still included or missing from the bill; Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), for example, continues to firmly stand against the paid leave provisions while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) wants to alter the state and local tax deduction.

