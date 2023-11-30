News & Insights

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trims FY23 Revenue Growth Outlook - Update

November 30, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, brick-and-mortar retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) trims revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects total revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent, down from the prior growth range of 5 to 7 percent. It also now expects pre-tax income growth of 5 to 10 percent, , as compared to the previous range of 10 to 15 percent growth.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue growth of 6 percent to $496.20 million for the year.

