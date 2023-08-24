News & Insights

Build-A-Bear Workshop Shares Rise On Upbeat Q2 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of stuffed-toys retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) are rising more than 16% Thursday morning after reporting improved second quarter results. The company also reaffirmed its annual sales growth outlook.

Net income in the second quarter increased to $8.34 million or $0.57 per share from $5.83 million or $0.38 per share in the same quarter a year ago, helped by revenue growth primarily due to increase in e-commerce demand.

Quarterly revenue grew 8.5% to $109.23 million from $100.69 million last year.

Looking forward to the full year, the company has reaffirmed its revenue growth outlook in the range of 5%-7%.

BBW is at $28.40 currently. It has traded in the range of $12.47 - $30.40 in the last 1 year.

