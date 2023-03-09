Markets
BBW

Build-A-Bear Workshop Shares Rise 25% On Outlook; Sets Special Dividend

March 09, 2023 — 10:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) are rising more than 25% Thursday morning after the company announced a special dividend of $1.50 per share.

The dividend is to be paid on April 6, to stockholders of record as on March 23.

Profit for the fourth quarter decreased 14.9% to $20.5 million, or $1.39 per share from $24.1 million, or $1.48 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $19.1 million, or $1.30 per share

Quarterly revenues, however, increased 11.6% to $145.1 million from $130.0 million last year.

Looking forward to the full year, the company expects revenue to increase 5% to 7% year-on-year.

BBW is at $25.75 currently. It has traded in the range of $12.47-$26.87 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.