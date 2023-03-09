Build-A-Bear Workshop Shares Rise 25% On Outlook; Sets Special Dividend

(RTTNews) - Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) are rising more than 25% Thursday morning after the company announced a special dividend of $1.50 per share.

The dividend is to be paid on April 6, to stockholders of record as on March 23.

Profit for the fourth quarter decreased 14.9% to $20.5 million, or $1.39 per share from $24.1 million, or $1.48 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $19.1 million, or $1.30 per share

Quarterly revenues, however, increased 11.6% to $145.1 million from $130.0 million last year.

Looking forward to the full year, the company expects revenue to increase 5% to 7% year-on-year.

BBW is at $25.75 currently. It has traded in the range of $12.47-$26.87 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.