Build-A-Bear Workshop Shares Rally On Upbeat Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW), a retailer of plush animals and related products, are surging more than 15 percent Thursday morning after the company's fourth-quarter results surpassed the Street view.

Profit for the fourth quarter increased to $22.27 million, or $1.57 per share from $20.51 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, earnings were $19.01 million or $1.34 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.32 per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 2.9 percent to $149.28 million from $145.11 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $150.45 million.

For fiscal 2024, the company expects adjusted revenue growth on a mid-single-digit percentage basis. On average, three analysts expect the company to report revenue growth of 3.2 percent to $502.97 million for the year.

On Wednesday, the company's Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share that will be paid on April 11, to stockholders of record as of March 28.

BBW, currently at $28.98, has traded in the range of $17.85 - $30.49 in the last 52 weeks.

