BBW

Build-A-Bear Workshop Shares Fall On Lowered Outlook

November 30, 2023 — 09:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW), a retailer of stuffed animals, are falling more than 7% Thursday morning after reporting third-quarter revenue below analysts view. The company also lowered its full-year revenue outlook.

Revenue for the third quarter increased 2.9% year over year to $107.6 million, but missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $108.11 million.

For the full year, the company now expects revenue to grow in the range of 3% - 5%, down from the previous outlook of 5% - 7%. The consensus estimate stands at 6% increase.

BBW is at $23.94 currently. It has traded in the range of $17.85 - $30.49 in the last 1 year.

