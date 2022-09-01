Markets
BBW

Build-A-Bear Workshop Reaffirms FY22 Revenue, EBITDA Outlook - Update

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, brick-and-mortar retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) reaffirmed its revenue and EBITDA guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project total revenues in the range of $440 million to $460 million and EBITDA in the range of $65 million to $75 million.

The Company said its guidance for growth in profitability takes into account anticipated ongoing inflationary pressures as well as its plans to mitigate the impact on its margins.

The Company's Board of Directors also authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $50.0 million effective through August 31, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular