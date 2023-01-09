Build-A-Bear Workshop Raises Midpoint Of FY22 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) said the company expects fiscal 2022 results to deliver the highest profitability in its 25-year history. On a preliminary basis, the company estimates pre-tax income to be in the range of $57.0 million to $63.0 million, an increase from its previous expectation for pre-tax income in the range of $56.0 million to $63.0 million.

Sharon Price John, Build-A-Bear Workshop CEO said, "We have continued to see positive momentum in our business throughout the current fourth quarter and combined with our record-breaking profit in the first nine-month period, we expect fiscal 2022 to deliver a double-digit increase in profitability compared to the prior year."

The company now expects total revenues to be in the range of $460.0 million to $465.0 million, an increase from its previous expectation for total revenues in the range of $455.0 million to $465.0 million.

