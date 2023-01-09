Markets
BBW

Build-A-Bear Workshop Raises Midpoint Of FY22 Guidance

January 09, 2023 — 07:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) said the company expects fiscal 2022 results to deliver the highest profitability in its 25-year history. On a preliminary basis, the company estimates pre-tax income to be in the range of $57.0 million to $63.0 million, an increase from its previous expectation for pre-tax income in the range of $56.0 million to $63.0 million.

Sharon Price John, Build-A-Bear Workshop CEO said, "We have continued to see positive momentum in our business throughout the current fourth quarter and combined with our record-breaking profit in the first nine-month period, we expect fiscal 2022 to deliver a double-digit increase in profitability compared to the prior year."

The company now expects total revenues to be in the range of $460.0 million to $465.0 million, an increase from its previous expectation for total revenues in the range of $455.0 million to $465.0 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.