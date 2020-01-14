Build-A-Bear Workshop Raises FY19 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) on Tuesday raised its financial outlook for fiscal 2019, saying it believes to have benefited from its gift giving programs including stronger gift card sales leading to higher redemption rates post-holiday.

Ahead of a presentation at the 22nd Annual ICR Conference, Build-A-Bear Workshop forecast total revenue for fiscal 2019 on a preliminary basis in a range of $334 million to $338 million, compared to $336.6 million in fiscal year 2018.

The company now projects full-year pre-tax income in a range of $0.1 million to $2.0 million, compared to pre-tax loss of $18.5 million in fiscal year 2018.

The projected total revenue for the full year includes fourth-quarter total revenue that is expected to be flat to slightly positive, reflecting growth in December and continuing momentum in the final month of the period.

The company believes also expects to deliver its ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit e-commerce growth.

Sharon Price John, Chief Executive Officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop said, "We are pleased to have seen a positive shift in sales trend as the fourth quarter progressed leading into the peak holiday period and sales have continued to grow post-holiday with stronger gift card redemption levels and positive consumer response to our newest merchandise offerings leading us to increase our guidance for the year."

