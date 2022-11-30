Build-A-Bear Workshop Raises Annual Guidance

(RTTNews) - Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) said, reflecting its positive business performance through the first nine months of the year, continued positive fourth quarter trends and expectation of continued strength during the period, it is raising annual guidance. Pre-tax income is projected in the range of $56 million to $63 million. Total revenues are expected in the range of $455 million to $465 million.

Third quarter earnings came in at $7.46 million, or $0.51 per share compared with $5.92 million, or $0.36 per share, a year ago. Revenue rose 9.8% to $104.48 million from $95.14 million last year.

