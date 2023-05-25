Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Reveals Rise In Q1 Bottom Line, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $14.61 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $14.19 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $120.05 million from $117.66 million last year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $14.61 Mln. vs. $14.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.98 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q1): $120.05 Mln vs. $117.66 Mln last year.

