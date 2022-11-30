Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $7.46 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $5.92 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $104.48 million from $95.14 million last year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $7.46 Mln. vs. $5.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.51 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $104.48 Mln vs. $95.14 Mln last year.

