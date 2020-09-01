Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW):

-Earnings: -$13.91 million in Q2 vs. -$1.22 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.93 in Q2 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$12.23 million or -$0.82 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.80 per share -Revenue: $40.35 million in Q2 vs. $79.21 million in the same period last year.

