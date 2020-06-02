Markets
Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW):

-Earnings: -$21.20 million in Q1 vs. $1.20 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.42 in Q1 vs. $0.08 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$12.43 million or -$0.83 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.46 per share -Revenue: $46.62 million in Q1 vs. $84.36 million in the same period last year.

