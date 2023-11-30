Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Profit Rises In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $7.59 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $7.46 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $107.56 million from $104.48 million last year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $7.59 Mln. vs. $7.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.53 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q3): $107.56 Mln vs. $104.48 Mln last year.

