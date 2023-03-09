Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $20.51 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $24.13 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.14 million or $1.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $145.11 million from $129.96 million last year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

