Build-A-Bear Workshop Guides FY24 Revenue Growth In Line - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, brick-and-mortar retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) initiated its revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company expects revenue growth on a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage basis and adjusted total revenue growth on a mid-single-digit percentage basis.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue growth of 3.2 percent to $502.97 million for the year.

The company also expects pre-tax income growth on a low-single-digit percentage basis and adjusted pre-tax income growth on a mid-single-digit percentage basis.

"Looking ahead, we remain focused on our strategic initiatives to leverage the power of the Build-A-Bear brand, including a recent reorganization designed to further elevate our digital and marketing efforts, plus the expected acceleration of net new unit growth to at least 50 locations globally," said Sharon Price John, President and CEO.

On Wednesday, the Company's Board of Directors declared an initial quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share that will be paid on April 11, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of March 28, 2024.

