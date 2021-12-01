Build-A-Bear Workshop Adds 6% In Pre-market On Improved Results, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of stuffed-animals retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) are rising more than 6% in pre-market on Wednesday following improved third-quarter results. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook.

Net income was $5.9 million, or $0.36 per share in the third quarter, compared with $1.7 million, or $0.11 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $6.1 million, or $0.38 per share.

Revenues for the quarter increased 27.4% to $95.1 million from $74.7 million last year.

For the full-year, the company has raised its revenue outlook to the range of $390 million- $400 million from $375 million-$385 million provided earlier.

Sharon Price John, Build-A-Bear Workshop President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to report our third consecutive quarter of record-setting profit for Build-A-Bear Workshop along with strong growth in total revenues compared to both the fiscal 2020 and 2019 periods with the positive business momentum continuing into the start of the current fourth quarter."

BBW stock closed Tuesday's regular trade at $17.06, up $0.04 or 0.24%. It is currently at $18.10.

