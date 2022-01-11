Build-A-Bear Workshop Adds 4% After Raising Full-year Outlook

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of stuffed animals and characters retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) are up more than 4% after the company raised its full-year revenue outlook.

The company sees revenues to be in the range of $408 million to $412 million for the full year, an increase from its previous expectation of $390 million to $400 million.

"We have continued to see positive momentum in our business throughout the current fourth quarter and combined with our record-breaking profit in the first nine-month period, we expect fiscal 2021 to deliver the Company's highest profitability as it enters its 25th year of operations," said Sharon Price John, Build-A-Bear Workshop President and Chief Executive Officer.

The company expects to report full year results in March.

BBW touched a new high of $23.50 this morning, before slipping to trade at $21.69 currently.

