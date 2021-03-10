Build-A-Bear Q4 20 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on Mar 10, 2021, to discuss Q4 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://IR.buildabear.com

The dial-in number for the live conference call is (201) 493-6780 (domestic and international). The access code is Build-A-Bear.

For a call replay, dial (844) 512-2921. The access code is 13716491.

