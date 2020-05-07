Build-A-Bear (BBW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Build-A-Bear (BBW) closed at $2.18, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.89%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.42%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BBW as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BBW is projected to report earnings of -$0.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1050%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $53.60 million, down 36.46% from the year-ago period.

BBW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.40 per share and revenue of $179.40 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17100% and -47.01%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BBW should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3190.91% lower. BBW currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.