Build-A-Bear (BBW) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

Build-A-Bear (BBW) closed at $18.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.84% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the toy retailer had gained 2.3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Build-A-Bear as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, up 95.74% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $129.88 million, up 38.67% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Build-A-Bear. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Build-A-Bear currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Build-A-Bear is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.3. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.57.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BBW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

