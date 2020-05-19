Build-A-Bear (BBW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Build-A-Bear (BBW) closed at $1.99, marking a +0.51% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

BBW will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BBW to post earnings of -$0.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1050%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $53.60 million, down 36.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.40 per share and revenue of $179.40 million. These totals would mark changes of -17100% and -47.01%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BBW should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3190.91% lower. BBW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BBW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

