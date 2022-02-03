Build-A-Bear (BBW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Build-A-Bear (BBW) closed the most recent trading day at $18.25, moving +1.28% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the toy retailer had lost 14.52% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.72% in that time.

Build-A-Bear will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, up 95.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $129.88 million, up 38.67% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Build-A-Bear. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.94% higher within the past month. Build-A-Bear is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Build-A-Bear currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.04. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.36.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

