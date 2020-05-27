Build-A-Bear (BBW) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Build-A-Bear (BBW) closed the most recent trading day at $2.20, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.77%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BBW as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 2, 2020. On that day, BBW is projected to report earnings of -$0.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1050%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $53.60 million, down 36.46% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.40 per share and revenue of $179.40 million. These totals would mark changes of -17100% and -47.01%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BBW. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3190.91% lower. BBW is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.