BUG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (Symbol: BUG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.82, changing hands as low as $33.34 per share. Global X Cybersecurity shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BUG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BUG's low point in its 52 week range is $26.03 per share, with $37.5547 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.82.

