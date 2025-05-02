BUFR Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BUFR

In trading on Friday, shares of the BUFR ETF (Symbol: BUFR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.93, changing hands as high as $29.95 per share. BUFR shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BUFR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BUFR's low point in its 52 week range is $26.79 per share, with $31.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.92.

