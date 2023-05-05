Buffett's Tech Stock Mistake, and 1 Sneaky Winner That Made Berkshire Billions

Warren Buffett has made a lot of money for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) investors since making Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) its biggest investment. But a few years before, Buffett made some mistakes in tech, trying to value-shop with IBM (NYSE: IBM). In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe discuss the lessons we can learn and how a different Buffett stock that's easy to overlook -- Moody's (NYSE: MCO) -- has been a massively underappreciated winner.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of May 2, 2023. The video was published on May 5, 2023.

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2023

Jason Hall has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. Tyler Crowe has positions in Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, and Moody's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

