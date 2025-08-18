Buffett's Shot in the Arm Sends UnitedHealth Soaring Against the Odds

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH jumped nearly 12% last Friday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B ) revealed that it had snapped up a significant number of shares of the troubled health insurer. As of June 30, 2025, Berkshire had amassed more than 5 million UNH shares, a stake worth roughly $1.57 billion.

The disclosure came despite Berkshire maintaining its broader net-seller stance, marking the 11th consecutive quarter in which it sold more than it bought. That contrast underscores the significance of this investment: a classic Buffett-style contrarian bet on long-term value. When Buffett takes a stake, it sends a powerful message that he sees enduring potential, sparking a wave of copycat buying from both institutional and retail investors.

Berkshire pared back holdings in Apple, banks and telecom stocks, redirecting capital toward healthcare and infrastructure, a move that suggests a deliberate rotation into more defensive and cash-rich sectors.

For UnitedHealth, the timing is particularly notable. The company has faced a string of challenges over the past year, including a major cyberattack, the tragic killing of a senior executive, rising medical costs, two straight quarters of underwhelming earnings, a leadership shakeup and ongoing regulatory probes. Buffett’s entry signals that these issues may prove to be temporary, helping fuel the sharp rebound.

Moreover, peers such as Centene Corporation CNC and Elevance Health, Inc. ELV rose 5.8% and 4.8% last Friday, respectively, while both had cut their 2025 guidance on higher medical cost trends. This reflects investor belief that Berkshire’s move represents a potential re-rating of the sector as a whole.

Centene lowered its 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.75 from the previous view of $7.25. It now expects the HBR to rise to 93.5% in the 2H 2025, a significant deterioration from the year-ago level of 89.4%. However, Centene expects its premium and service revenues to increase to around $172 billion.

Elevance now expects adjusted EPS for 2025 to be $30, lower than the previously forecasted range of $34.15-$34.85. It anticipates the benefit expense ratio to jump to 90% in 2025, up from the 2024 level of 88.5%. However, Elevance expects full-year operating cash flow at around $6 billion, up from the year-ago level of $5.8 billion.

UnitedHealth’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of UNH have lost 39.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 32.1%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, UnitedHealth trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, up from the industry average of 14.55. UNH carries a Value Score of B.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UnitedHealth’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $16.58 per share, implying a 40.1% drop from the year-ago period.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.