Buffett's Best Advice: 2 Stocks to Buy Berkshire Doesn't Own

In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe share one of Warren Buffett's most important quotes, and two top stock ideas, Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) and Green Brick Partners (NYSE: GRBK), that could prove better investments than Berkshire stocks in banking and homebuilding.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of June 2, 2024. The video was published on June 7, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Axos Financial right now?

Before you buy stock in Axos Financial, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Axos Financial wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $720,542!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 26, 2024

Jason Hall has positions in Axos Financial, Berkshire Hathaway, and Green Brick Partners and has the following options: long October 2024 $77.50 calls on Axos Financial. Tyler Crowe has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and Green Brick Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial, Berkshire Hathaway, and Green Brick Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe throughtheir linkthey will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.