Buffett's Berkshire slashes Goldman stake; exits Phillips 66, Travelers

May 15 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N on Friday reported a significantly reduced stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, and that it no longer invests in the insurer Travelers Cos TRV.N and oil refiner Phillips 66 PSX.N.

In a regulatory filing detailing its U.S.-listed investments as of March 31, Berkshire said it reduced its Goldman stake by 84% to about 1.9 million shares from 12 million three months earlier. The market value of its Goldman investment fell to about $297 million from about $2.76 billion.

Investors monitor Berkshire's quarterly filings to see where Buffett and his portfolio managers Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, who is also chief executive of Berkshire's Geico car insurer, see value.

