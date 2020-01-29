Buffett's Berkshire sells newspaper business, including hometown paper, to Lee Enterprises

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Wednesday it is selling its newspaper operations to Lee Enterprises Inc, abandoning an industry the billionaire investor had long supported and defended even as its financial prospects deteriorated.
