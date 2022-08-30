Buffett's Berkshire sells 1.3 mln BYD H-shares for $47 million - HKEX filing

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the investment firm owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.33 million Hong Kong-listed shares of BYD 1211.HK, the biggest Chinese electric-vehicle maker, for around HK$370 million ($47.15 million), according to a filing.

Berkshire reduced its holding to 19.92% from 20.49% of BYD's total issued H shares after the sale of the shares，the filing on Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed on Tuesday.

BYD and Berkshire did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 7.8476 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh and Hong Kong Newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)

