US Markets

Buffett's Berkshire says former AmEx CEO Chenault nominated to board, replacing Bill Gates

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Friday that Kenneth Chenault, who spent 17 years as chief executive of American Express Co, is being nominated to its board of directors.

March 13 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N said on Friday that Kenneth Chenault, who spent 17 years as chief executive of American Express Co AXP.N, is being nominated to its board of directors.

Chenault would replace Microsoft Corp MSFT.O co-founder Bill Gates, who is retiring from the board, where he has served since 2004, Berkshire said.

Chenault, 68, led American Express from January 2001 to February 2018. Berkshire is the largest shareholder in American Express, ending 2019 with an 18.7% stake in the travel and financial services company.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular