US Markets
VZ

Buffett's Berkshire reveals big stakes in Verizon, Chevron

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Tuesday announced two major new investments, saying it has taken an $8.6 billion stake in Verizon Communications Inc and a $4.1 billion stake in Chevron Corp.

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N on Tuesday announced two major new investments, saying it has taken an $8.6 billion stake in Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N and a $4.1 billion stake in Chevron Corp CVX.N.

The investments were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed stock holdings as of Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VZ CVX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More