Buffett's Berkshire more than triples Ally stake, sheds Verizon

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N on Monday said it more than tripled its stake in the online banking company Ally Financial Inc ALLY.N, while shedding its stakes in Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N and Royalty Pharma Plc RPRX.O, which buys drug royalties.

The changes were described in a regulatory filing describing Berkshire's U.S.-listed equity investments as of June 30.

Berkshire slowed its trading in the second quarter as U.S. stock markets fell, buying $6.2 billion of stocks and selling $2.3 billion.

It had bought $51.1 billion of stocks and sold $9.7 billion in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)

