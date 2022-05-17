Buffett’s Berkshire is Buying Stocks; Should Investors Follow?

The headwinds from high inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical conflict, and industry-wide supply challenges point to a slowdown in the economy. These have led investors to turn their back on the equity market.

While most market participants have dumped stocks this year, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has been buying. The recent 13F filing from Berkshire shows that it increased stakes in seven companies in Q1.

Moreover, it picked up new stakes in eight companies. Let’s have a closer look.

Increased Stakes

Buffett’s Berkshire increased stakes in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), General Motors (NYSE: GM), RH (NYSE: RH), Liberty Media Formula One (NASDAQ: FWONK), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), and Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE: FND).

New Stakes

Berkshire picked up new stakes in Citigroup (NYSE: C), HP (NYSE: HPQ), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA), Celanese (NYSE: CE), Markel (NYSE: MKL), and McKesson (NYSE: MCK).

Reduced Stakes

Berkshire lowered its stake in Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Kroger (NYSE: KR), Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX), and Store Capital (NYSE: STOR).

Stakes Sold

The Q1 13F reveals that Berkshire sold its stakes in Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Bristol Myers (NYSE: BMY).

Should Investors Follow Suit?

