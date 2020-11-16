Buffett's Berkshire invests in several big drugmakers

US Markets
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Monday it has begun investing in four large drugmakers.

In a regulatory filing detailing its U.S.-listed investments as of Sept. 30, Berkshire disclosed new stakes in Abbvie Inc ABBV.N, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N, Merck & Co MRK.N and Pfizer Inc PFE.N. Berkshire also revealed a new stake in T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O.

Investors monitor Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire's quarterly filings to see where Buffett and his portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler see value.

