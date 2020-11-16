Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

Adds details and background

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N said on Monday it has begun investing in the stocks of four large drugmakers.

In a regulatory filing detailing its U.S.-listed investments as of Sept. 30, Berkshire disclosed new stakes in Abbvie Inc ABBV.N, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N and Merck & Co MRK.N of more than $1.8 billion each, and a new $136 million stake in Pfizer Inc PFE.N.

Investors monitor Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire's quarterly filings to see where Buffett and his portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler see value.

Shares of the four drugmakers rose in after-hours trading, which often occurs when Berkshire discloses new investments, reflecting what investors view as Buffett's imprimatur.

Berkshire did not say whether Buffett made the investments, though larger investments are normally his.

The investments look similar to the multi-billion dollar stakes that Berkshire recently maintained in the four largest U.S. airlines, before selling them in April amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In Monday's filing, Berkshire also revealed a new $276 million stake in wireless phone company T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O.

