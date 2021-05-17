Buffett's Berkshire discloses stake in Aon, sheds nearly all of Wells Fargo

May 17 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N said on Monday it has taken a $943 million stake in the insurance company Aon Plc AON.N and nearly dissolved a more than three-decade-old investment in Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N.

The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed holdings in its $282.1 billion equity portfolio as of March 31.

Berkshire said it owned just $26.4 million of Wells Fargo stock. It once owned around $32 billion worth of shares in the fourth-largest U.S. bank.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.