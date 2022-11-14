US Markets
Buffett's Berkshire discloses big Taiwan Semi stake

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

November 14, 2022 — 04:25 pm EST

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N said it bought more than $4.1 billion of stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co 2330.TW, a rare significant foray into the technology sector by billionaire Warren Buffett's conglomerate.

In a Monday regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of Sept. 30, Berkshire said it owned about 60.1 million of Taiwan Semiconductor's American depositary shares.

Berkshire also disclosed new, smaller stakes in building materials company Louisiana-Pacific Corp LPX.N and the financial services company Jefferies Financial Group Inc JEF.N.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

