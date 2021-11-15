US Markets
Buffett's Berkshire cuts stakes in U.S. drugmakers, invests in drug royalty company

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N said on Monday it eliminated its investment in Merck & Co MRK.N and reduced its stakes in Abbvie Inc ABBV.N and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N, as it pared its overall stock market investments.

The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed holdings as of Sept. 30.

Berkshire also disclosed new investments in Royalty Pharma Plc RPRX.O, which buys pharmaceutical royalties, and flooring retailer Floor & Decor Holdings Inc FND.N.

